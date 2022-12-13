City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice
Andrews says the section from the Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunset Beach has been closed.
Lester Kiewit notes that there has been a report of people swimming in the closed beach sections which raise great concern.
Andrews explains that they have placed signage to make people aware of the sewer pipes that burst and the effects that will have on the water.
This is part of a long list of growing concerns related to the Eskom outages.Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
The impact of Eskom outages caused an electric fault on one of the water pump stations, says Andrews.
When the blackouts were extended to four hours and more the problem was exacerbated, Alderman emphasises.
We have also seen our infrastructures negatively impacted and this is of course one example of the impact of Eskom outages.Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Andrews highlights that the City of Cape Town tries to warn the residents whenever there is going to be loadshedding in these areas.
We are looking at also fixing all of that... We are surveying about 278 of our pump stations to ensure we have back-up power at those pumps a lot sooner than later.Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Source : https://ewn.co.za
