Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers





Bongani Bingwa chats to The World View's, Adam Gilchrist.

According to Gilchrist, every country experience migrant issue, but with "2.4 million migrants detained at the US-Mexico border" Arizona's Govenor, Doug Ducey has taken things into his own hands and built a double-stacked, barbed wire wall.

A general view of the Mexico-US border fence. Picture; Pixabay.com.

With just a few weeks left in his position, he's built this wall saying that it's an attempt to secure the border in his final days.

The problem however is that the placement of this wall is through tribal and federal lands, where one would expect the federal government to be in charge of the wall, and not the governor or Arizona, which makes this illegal.

According to a BBC article, "Federal agencies have called the barrier unlawful and ordered state officials to stop the work."

Whether or not these shipping containers remain, is that seriously an answer to a migrant crisis? Adam Gilchrist, The World View

