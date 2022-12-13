Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism
Africa Melane spoke to Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism.
-
Tourists heading to Cape Town are looking to holiday on a budget.
-
Duminy said there are plenty of cost-effective activities for travellers.
The past few years have put people under immense financial strain, and this is reflecting over people’s plans for December.
A survey by Cape Town Tourism showed that travellers heading to the Mother City are planning on severely limiting their spending.
Our economy is sluggish, a lot of people have lost their jobs, and financial constraints still remain one of the biggest concerns for people who do intend to travel this Christmas.Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Duminy says the survey revealed that people are intending to cut costs by using private transport to get to Cape Town and staying with friends or relatives once they arrive.
In addition to this, the survey revealed that tourists are only planning on spending between R500 and R1000 per day for their trip.
However, he added, there are plenty of cost-effective activities in Cape Town that can help those who are watching their wallet to have a fulfilling holiday.
He added that the domestic travellers who are returning to Cape Town, even on a budget, saved the tourism industry in the Cape during the pandemic.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94996210_on-the-waterfront-in-cape-town-overlooking-table-mountain.html
More from Lifestyle
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season
Keeping the little ones busy during the holiday season can be a daunting task, thankfully Cape Town has plenty of fun festivities on offer.Read More
City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice
Lester Kiewit talks to Cape Town Deputy Mayor about the electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station and the causes.Read More
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost
The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.Read More
Looking for the best affordable gifts for kids by age? Here are some great ideas
Age-related needs vary, and for some people, shopping for kids can be challenging, but we've got you covered.Read More
[PHOTOS] 65 endangered sea turtle hatchlings released by Two Oceans Aquarium
It was one of the largest turtle releases ever and took place off a boat 45 nautical miles out to sea from Hout Bay.Read More
7 Festive Season gifts for under R100
Gifting is not about price; it is the thought that counts.Read More
Update: City of Cape Town's planned water supply disruptions for the Week ahead
What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions and how to prepare for them.Read More
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights
A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city.Read More
More from Local
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.Read More
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.Read More
‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne
Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces.Read More
Durban rain could raise E. Coli levels at the beaches - environmental consultant
After the floods in KwaZulu Natal earlier this year many of the beaches along the Durban coastline were not safe for swimming.Read More
'We need to build the future'. Proposed updates to improve traffic along the M3
As congestion on the roads continuously increase, the City of Cape Town is proposing upgrades to reduce traffic flow along the M3.Read More
Paarl floods: 'Earth must be really angry' - Dr. Kevin Winter (UCT)
Yesterday, the Western Cape experienced four seasons in one. From extreme rain to clear, sunny skies.Read More
[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour
Paarl is knee-deep water as a result of the torrential rain in the Western Cape.Read More
Another 'Tsotsi' star (Presley Chweneyagae) implicated in lottery funds scandal
The musical "Taking Back the Future", co-directed by Chweneyagae, is accused of misusing a R15 million lottery grant.Read More
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)
ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.Read More