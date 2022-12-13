The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament
As MP's gathered ahead of Parliament's vote on whether or not the President should face an impeachment trial, anti-Ramaphosa protestors made their feelings on the matter known. The small group of protesters, led by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, made efforts to get closer to the Cape Town City Hall precinct but briefly clashed with police pushed them back.
I think it's just a big, big joke. It just shows what is wrong with our country. It's just bringing to light all the corruption that is happening. There's a lot of that going around, and I think this government should fall.Protestor speaking outside Parliament
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
-
Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.
-
News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.
-
Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.
-
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.Read More
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.Read More
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers
Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire.Read More
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)
ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.Read More
Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman
Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.Read More
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor
Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods
All the news you need to know.Read More
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'
A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.Read More
'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu
On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want?Read More