The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament

Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
info
Today at 06:40
A different point of view
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Phala Phala vote fallout
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Zama Ntshona
Today at 07:20
West Coast Rock Lobster Season opens this weekend for recreational fishermen
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Amor - Owner at Hooked on Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How does the drug syndicate industry work?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Aron Hyman
Today at 09:15
Questionable social media & work
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
FESTIVE SEASON - MYSTERY GHOST TOURS
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mark Rose-Christie
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: Cape May Choirs & upcoming Jive Culture Shock show at Baxter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Faghri Abrahams
Armien Vardien
Today at 10:30
Trafalgar High Alumni
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Load shedding and food safety: How affects your food, and what you can do about
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 11:30
Food Forward SA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 11:33
Restaurants feeling the impact of loadshedding - RASA weighs in
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024' Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against Pre... 13 December 2022 5:18 PM
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal. 13 December 2022 3:57 PM
'We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink' - Cllr Alex Lansdowne Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces. 13 December 2022 3:12 PM
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire. 13 December 2022 1:31 PM
The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament All the news you need to know. 13 December 2022 1:00 PM
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member) ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday's impeachment proceedings. 13 December 2022 9:00 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season Keeping the little ones busy during the holiday season can be a daunting task, thankfully Cape Town has plenty of fun festivities... 13 December 2022 2:48 PM
City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice Lester Kiewit talks to Cape Town Deputy Mayor about the electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station and the causes. 13 December 2022 2:47 PM
Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism With the festive season upon us it seems holiday goers are imposing strict budgets for their travels. 13 December 2022 2:18 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament

13 December 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Phala Phala.

All the news you need to know.

As MP's gathered ahead of Parliament's vote on whether or not the President should face an impeachment trial, anti-Ramaphosa protestors made their feelings on the matter known. The small group of protesters, led by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, made efforts to get closer to the Cape Town City Hall precinct but briefly clashed with police pushed them back.

I think it's just a big, big joke. It just shows what is wrong with our country. It's just bringing to light all the corruption that is happening. There's a lot of that going around, and I think this government should fall.

Protestor speaking outside Parliament

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

  • News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.

  • Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.

  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.

Scroll up for full audio.




13 December 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Phala Phala.

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'

13 December 2022 5:18 PM

Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

13 December 2022 3:57 PM

Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

A general view of the Mexico-US border fence. Picture; Pixabay.com.

Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers

13 December 2022 1:31 PM

Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire.

FILE: Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)

13 December 2022 9:00 AM

ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on Sunday 17 July 2022, where the late ANC deputy secretary general was laid to rest. Credit: GCIS

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

13 December 2022 8:12 AM

Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

12 December 2022 1:07 PM

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.

One person was rescued from this vehicle after heavy rain and flooding hit Soweto. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods

12 December 2022 1:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Photo by Irene Scott for AusAID. (13/2529)

African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'

12 December 2022 12:34 PM

A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu

12 December 2022 12:09 PM

On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want?

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?

12 December 2022 10:45 AM

Last week, the Russian ship Lady R docked at Simons Town Naval Base. Why is there so much secrecy around it?

