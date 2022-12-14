[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band





SA funny man Schalk Bezuidenhout gives a new meaning to the term "mic drop" with his unique wedding band.

Just look at how cute the #JustMarried couple looks with the bride in an off-the-shoulder white gown and the groom dressed in a powder pink suit.

Bezuidenhout took to social media to share that McKechnie is not his "first love" and his wedding band — a microphone-shaped ring, is a testament to that, leaving some fans shocked.

Yes, he really said it...

It started as a joke… someone made a joke and said: why don't you get a microphone because you're always on the mic. And I said, 'Oh, I quite like that idea. I told a few friends and they burst out laughing; they thought I was joking. And then I was like no, I'm serious. Schalk Bezuidenhout, social media post

And he WAS serious!

Bezuidenhout cleverly designed his wedding ring into the shape of a mic and engraved his wife’s initials into it as a symbol of the two loves of his life (mic drop for this sentimental moment).

We’re definitely loving this refreshingly personalised and meaningful spin on the humble wedding band.

Congrats, Schalk and Mic(a) — we just had to!

