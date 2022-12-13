From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, regular book review Ian Mann (MD of Gateways Business Consultant) shares his top business book picks to help you move forward in 2023.
There are aspects of business that don't even look like business, Mann comments.
RELATED: Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
As a result his selection of ten books covers everything from how to improve your attention span to fresh marketing ideas.
All these different areas make the difference between people who are really successful and those who aren't.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
See Mann's top picks below:
1. Peak Mind - Amishi Jha
2. You're Not Listening - Kate Murphy
3. The Long Game - Dorie Clark
4. Big Little Breakthroughs - Josh Linker
5. The Voltage Effect - John List
6. Masters of Scale - Reid Hoffam et al
7. Decoding Greatness - Ron Friedman
8. Framers - Kenneth Cukier et al
9. Hidden Games - Moshe Hoffman et al
10. Breach - Ronen Aires
