From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024' Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against Pre... 13 December 2022 5:18 PM
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal. 13 December 2022 3:57 PM
‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces. 13 December 2022 3:12 PM
View all Local
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire. 13 December 2022 1:31 PM
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member) ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings. 13 December 2022 9:00 AM
Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report. 13 December 2022 8:12 AM
View all Politics
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible. 13 December 2022 11:14 AM
Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023 The energy regulator plans to announce a "draft" decision on power utility Eskom’s revenue application over the next two years. 13 December 2022 7:46 AM
View all Business
Looking for the best affordable gifts for kids by age? Here are some great ideas Age-related needs vary, and for some people, shopping for kids can be challenging, but we've got you covered. 13 December 2022 10:52 AM
[PHOTOS] 65 endangered sea turtle hatchlings released by Two Oceans Aquarium It was one of the largest turtle releases ever and took place off a boat 45 nautical miles out to sea from Hout Bay. 13 December 2022 9:38 AM
7 Festive Season gifts for under R100 Gifting is not about price; it is the thought that counts. 13 December 2022 9:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022

13 December 2022 5:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
business ideas
holiday reading

Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.

As 2022 draws to a close, regular book review Ian Mann (MD of Gateways Business Consultant) shares his top business book picks to help you move forward in 2023.

© gregorylee/123rf.com
© gregorylee/123rf.com

There are aspects of business that don't even look like business, Mann comments.

RELATED: Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

As a result his selection of ten books covers everything from how to improve your attention span to fresh marketing ideas.

All these different areas make the difference between people who are really successful and those who aren't.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

See Mann's top picks below:

1. Peak Mind - Amishi Jha

2. You're Not Listening - Kate Murphy

3. The Long Game - Dorie Clark

4. Big Little Breakthroughs - Josh Linker

5. The Voltage Effect - John List

6. Masters of Scale - Reid Hoffam et al

7. Decoding Greatness - Ron Friedman

8. Framers - Kenneth Cukier et al

9. Hidden Games - Moshe Hoffman et al

10. Breach - Ronen Aires

Scroll to the top to listen to Mann's reviews

ian-mann-book-pick-2022jpg



13 December 2022 5:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
business ideas
holiday reading

More from Business Books

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

29 November 2022 6:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

21 November 2022 1:31 PM

'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kentoh/123rf.com

'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'

15 November 2022 4:48 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 5:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 5:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 11:50 AM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 5:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 1:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

Local Politics

[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour

Local

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Malema threatens court action after MPs votes against Section 89 report

13 December 2022 7:46 PM

SIU recommends prosecution of two bigwigs in Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

13 December 2022 7:15 PM

Nearly 10,000 police recruits to bolster crime-fighting effort, says Ramaphosa

13 December 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA