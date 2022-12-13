Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:40
A different point of view
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Phala Phala vote fallout
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Zama Ntshona
Today at 07:20
West Coast Rock Lobster Season opens this weekend for recreational fishermen
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Amor - Owner at Hooked on Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How does the drug syndicate industry work?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Aron Hyman
Today at 09:15
Questionable social media & work
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
FESTIVE SEASON - MYSTERY GHOST TOURS
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mark Rose-Christie
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: Cape May Choirs & upcoming Jive Culture Shock show at Baxter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Faghri Abrahams
Armien Vardien
Today at 10:30
Trafalgar High Alumni
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Load shedding and food safety: How affects your food, and what you can do about
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 11:30
Food Forward SA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 11:33
Restaurants feeling the impact of loadshedding - RASA weighs in
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024' Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against Pre... 13 December 2022 5:18 PM
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal. 13 December 2022 3:57 PM
‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces. 13 December 2022 3:12 PM
View all Local
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire. 13 December 2022 1:31 PM
The Midday Report Express: Anti-Ramaphosa protestors gather Parliament All the news you need to know. 13 December 2022 1:00 PM
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member) ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings. 13 December 2022 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
View all Business
Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season Keeping the little ones busy during the holiday season can be a daunting task, thankfully Cape Town has plenty of fun festivities... 13 December 2022 2:48 PM
City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice Lester Kiewit talks to Cape Town Deputy Mayor about the electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station and the causes. 13 December 2022 2:47 PM
Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism With the festive season upon us it seems holiday goers are imposing strict budgets for their travels. 13 December 2022 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt

13 December 2022 5:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Vodafone
Vodacom Group
Shameel Joosub
Vodafone Group
Vodafone Egypt

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.

- The Vodacom Group has finalised its deal to acquire a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt from the Vodafone Group.

- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says they are very happy they've closed the deal to acquire "one of the prize assets on the continent".

FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN
FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN

The Vodacom Group has finalised its deal to acquire a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt from the Vodafone Group.

Vodacom announced the $2.738 billion agreement (now worth R48.1 billion) in in November 2021.

All outstanding regulatory and procedural hurdles have now been cleared, "making this transformational deal unconditional and officially completed" it says in a statement.

RELATED: Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

CEO Shameel Joosub describes the development as an important milestone for the Vodacom Group.

"It will cement our position as a leading pan-African Technology company in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Joosub, who says the acquisition is a massive one for Vodacom.

It's one of the prize assets on the continent so we're very, very happy that we managed to close the deal.

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

It now takes us to 178 million customers across the continent, towards 68 million financial service customers... It also reduces our exposure on SA, of our operating costs will now come from Egypt.

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

In the broader Vodafone, Egypt is a stand-alone asset that gets a bit lost if you look at the broader portfolio... but the asset for us is a transformational asset.

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Joosub




13 December 2022 5:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Vodafone
Vodacom Group
Shameel Joosub
Vodafone Group
Vodafone Egypt

More from Business

Lake Kariba on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe @ martinpel/123rf.com

Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises

13 December 2022 7:11 PM

The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022

13 December 2022 5:24 PM

Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'

13 December 2022 5:18 PM

Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

13 December 2022 11:14 AM

The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.

Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023

13 December 2022 7:46 AM

The energy regulator plans to announce a "draft" decision on power utility Eskom’s revenue application over the next two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A block of social housing currently being built in District Six. The flats are part of the government's restitution agreement with the District Six land claimants. Picture: EWN

City of Cape Town wants to sell property in Woodstock for social housing

13 December 2022 5:25 AM

The City of Cape Town is advertising for public comment the sale of a well-located site for social housing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster

12 December 2022 6:57 PM

Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas

12 December 2022 6:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Philippi as part of the Letsema campaign. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday

12 December 2022 5:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights

12 December 2022 1:39 PM

A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

18 November 2022 3:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Lake Kariba on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe @ martinpel/123rf.com

Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises

13 December 2022 7:11 PM

The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain

12 December 2022 1:45 PM

The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mogulart/123rf.com

Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

7 December 2022 8:59 PM

Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mehaniq/123rf.com

Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts

26 November 2022 12:41 PM

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.

Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

22 November 2022 8:04 PM

Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

azalia/123rf

Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe

16 November 2022 4:33 PM

The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Vishva Patel (pexels.com)

[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

16 November 2022 11:17 AM

The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?

15 November 2022 1:44 PM

A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?

10 November 2022 4:43 PM

One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

Local Politics

[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour

Local

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

'Love is love': Biden signs same-sex marriage protections into law

14 December 2022 5:48 AM

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

14 December 2022 5:40 AM

Court hands Soweto man 5 life sentences, 42 years for several rape counts

13 December 2022 8:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA