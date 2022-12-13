Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
- The Vodacom Group has finalised its deal to acquire a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt from the Vodafone Group.
- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says they are very happy they've closed the deal to acquire "one of the prize assets on the continent".
Vodacom announced the $2.738 billion agreement (now worth R48.1 billion) in in November 2021.
Vodacom announced the $2.738 billion agreement (now worth R48.1 billion) in in November 2021.
All outstanding regulatory and procedural hurdles have now been cleared, "making this transformational deal unconditional and officially completed" it says in a statement.
CEO Shameel Joosub describes the development as an important milestone for the Vodacom Group.
"It will cement our position as a leading pan-African Technology company in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile."
The Vodacom Group has acquired a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt. It's the next step in our goal of becoming Africa’s leading technology company and taking the continent #FurtherTogether.' Vodacom (@Vodacom) December 13, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Joosub, who says the acquisition is a massive one for Vodacom.
It's one of the prize assets on the continent so we're very, very happy that we managed to close the deal.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
It now takes us to 178 million customers across the continent, towards 68 million financial service customers... It also reduces our exposure on SA, of our operating costs will now come from Egypt.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
In the broader Vodafone, Egypt is a stand-alone asset that gets a bit lost if you look at the broader portfolio... but the asset for us is a transformational asset.Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
Source : EWN
