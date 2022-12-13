CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Silke (Director, Political Futures Consultancy) and Newzroom Afrika reporter Erin Bates after Tuesday's vote in the National Assembly.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa survived Tuesday's impeachment vote in the National Assembly after the Section 89 panel found against him in its Phala Phala report.
- Does this mean Ramaphosa is emboldened going into this weekend's ANC National Elective Conference?
President Cyril Ramaphosa goes forward into this weekend's ANC National Elective Conference after the National Assembly voted against a motion to impeach him on Tuesday.
Just five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote in favour of adoption of the Section 89 report on the Phala Phala saga. along with the majority of opposition parties.
In total 148 MPs voted in favour, with 214 voting "no". There were two abstentions, including
NDZ first of 4 ANC MPs to vote for adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report
The independent panel found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Newzroom Afrika reporter Erin Bates.
While nothing really unexpected happened during Tuesday's proceedings, the devil is in the detail she comments.
It was quite interesting to see the likes of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cogta Minister no less, standing and saying the words 'as a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes'...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...followed by Pravin Gordhan, another Cabinet Minister, saying 'I as a disciplined member of the ANC vote NO'... I tell you the body language between those two Ministers throughout the rest of the afternoon was something to behold!Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
She agrees that we are likely to hear that the vote would have strengthened Ramaphosa's position going into this weekend's Nasrec Conference.
Certainly the ANC was largely consolidated, so even speaking to Gwede Mantashe on the sidelines afterwards... he wouldn't even commit to saying he was angry with those ANC members who broke rank...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...but rather that he's happy to see the President has the backing of the caucus heading into the conference... but it is a test for democracy in South Africa and for those Section 89 rules which were articulated after a ConCourt decision in 2017...Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
...and many opposition leaders saying that they're disappointed with how little has been done to use Parliament to its fullest to hold the Head of State to account.Erin Bates, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
The whole exercise, as MPs were recalled for today's vote, cost around R6 million, EFF leader Julius Malema told Bates.
Silke says it wasn't exactly an exciting display in Parliament, as they ultimately rejected the report that they themselves have instituted.
What he does see as negative is that the protection of the President "was ultimately more important than a more transparent process that this was all supposed to be part of".
Silke believes markets will generally respond favourably to this latest development, seeing it as boosting Ramaphosa's chances of retaining leadership of the ANC.
I think that the reform process of Ramaphosa - whatever that really means now - will perhaps get a slight lift after the controversies of the last week or so.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
But ultimately I think the scandal is going to brew and continue to swirl around the President's head... Opposition parties are going to keep it alive... the Hawks investigation.... the Sarb investigation, is probably still to come and unfold.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
When you've got this cloud hanging over your head, when you've got the opposition baying for your blood AND when you've got some internal dissent in the ANC from some high-profile members, you haven't got a very free ride or easy ride into the 2024 election.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
For more detail scroll up to listen to the interviews
RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Members of Parliament debate Section 89 Phala Phala report
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Business
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost
The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.Read More
Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023
The energy regulator plans to announce a "draft" decision on power utility Eskom’s revenue application over the next two years.Read More
City of Cape Town wants to sell property in Woodstock for social housing
The City of Cape Town is advertising for public comment the sale of a well-located site for social housing.Read More
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster
Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.Read More
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights
A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.Read More
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers
Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire.Read More
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)
ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.Read More
Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman
Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.Read More
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor
Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods
All the news you need to know.Read More
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'
A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.Read More
'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu
On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want?Read More
Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?
Last week, the Russian ship Lady R docked at Simons Town Naval Base. Why is there so much secrecy around it?Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.Read More
‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne
Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces.Read More
Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism
With the festive season upon us it seems holiday goers are imposing strict budgets for their travels.Read More
Durban rain could raise E. Coli levels at the beaches - environmental consultant
After the floods in KwaZulu Natal earlier this year many of the beaches along the Durban coastline were not safe for swimming.Read More
'We need to build the future'. Proposed updates to improve traffic along the M3
As congestion on the roads continuously increase, the City of Cape Town is proposing upgrades to reduce traffic flow along the M3.Read More
Paarl floods: 'Earth must be really angry' - Dr. Kevin Winter (UCT)
Yesterday, the Western Cape experienced four seasons in one. From extreme rain to clear, sunny skies.Read More
[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour
Paarl is knee-deep water as a result of the torrential rain in the Western Cape.Read More
Another 'Tsotsi' star (Presley Chweneyagae) implicated in lottery funds scandal
The musical "Taking Back the Future", co-directed by Chweneyagae, is accused of misusing a R15 million lottery grant.Read More
ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)
ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.Read More