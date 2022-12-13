Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season
Pippa Hudson spoke to councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services, MJ Schwartz, deputy director for the Cape Town Science Centre, Donald Kau, head of PR at V & A Waterfront and Amanda McCarthy, Canal Walk spokesperson.
-
The City of Cape Town has plenty of free activities available for children.
-
Families can enjoy a trip to the Cape Town Science Centre for a day of family fun.
The City of Cape Town has an exciting and extensive holiday programme that offers children a range of indoor and outdoor activities this December.
Some of these activities include movie days, face painting, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and more, with something for every kind of child from the ages of 3 to 18.
You do not have to book; you can just show up… and it is absolutely free.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services
Parents can find more information about these activities on the City of Cape Town’s website.
In addition to this, the Cape Town Science Centre also has an exciting holiday programme sure to captivate the mind of the most curious child.
Schwartz said the cater for everyone from the cradle to the grave so whether you are looking for fun for the whole family or an activity for the youngsters the Science Centre has something for everyone.
The centre is open from Monday to Saturday and entrance is R80 per entry or you can get the family deal at R280 for four people.
The V&A Waterfront is also in the festive spirit as they have set up a Waterfront Wonderland to give children an immersive holiday experience.
This is only on the many exciting activities in the area according to Kau, as they also have markets, a renovated Ster-Kinekor cinema, a number of foodie activities and more.
Finally at Canal Walk the holiday ice slides are back with fun for all ages until 13 Jan.
With so many activities for kids of all ages family fun is sure to be easier than ever this December.
