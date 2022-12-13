Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Zambia is set to start imposing nationwide power cuts of 6 hours on 15 December as Kariba Dam's low water levels affect its hydro-electric supply.
Zimbabwe is already implementing blackouts of up to 19 hours a day.
Both countries, but Zim in particular, rely on Kariba for their energy supply mix.
Lake Kariba is known as the largest artificial lake and reservoir in the world.
"Up to 80% of Zimbabwe's power is from Kariba Dam" says Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Zimbabwe and Zambia are looking to Mozambique to help them out of their energy crisis.
This is an interesting and quite technical point, how come Mozambique has power from Cahora Bassa, which is downstream from Kariba... There's been criticism that Zimbabwe is not managing their end as well as Mozambique is...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
South Africa used to be an important energy player in the Southern African region notes Games.
"Now we're trying to source our own power from countries where before we were actually supplying them."
Where do we turn - Mozambique probably can't rescue everyone, but it definitely affects our ability to source power from the region in the way that we were able to.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
