How to stop thinking about work while you are on leave
Clement Manyathela interviews human capital specialist Lerato Shawane.
It starts by setting boundaries, alerting the relevant stakeholders about your unavailability during the leave period, and ensuring that there is an understanding that you will be out of contact.
It’s important to manage your stakeholders and make them aware that you’ll be out of the office, that you’ll be unreachable, and you won't be able to respond.Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist
There should be a backup, a person available that is aware of your functions and responsibilities, and that will handle any eventualities that may arise.
A handover document is vital. A document that provides details about tasks and responsibilities that may need attention while you are away. A handover document can serve as a reminder or provide further detail to aid in the completion or continuation of your responsibilities at work.
Do not answer emails and calls while on leave. Doing so will blur the boundary between employee and employer, making it more difficult for you to separate.
Your manager has approved this leave and you sporadically respond to this email, to that email. It then becomes difficult for your employer to actually accept the fact that this person is not available.Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist
This blurred boundary could result in you working while on leave, without realising it.
You’ll have this one person calling you and then you respond. The next thing, the week is over and you’ve actually been working just from a different location.Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist
Employees are allowed to refuse to work during approved leave, according to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
Nevertheless, you must have clear boundaries because there are circumstances that could require the employee to work in emergency situations.
There are instances where there might be an expectation or an agreement between an employer and an employee where the employee would be available for certain emergencies that require her skill or capabilities.Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist
If the boundary is clear between employee and employer, there can be a clear understanding of what constitutes an emergency that requires the employee to make herself available to contact while on leave.
Employees are protected by the law and allowed to refuse to work during the approved leave. It is, however, necessary to create and maintain boundaries between the employee and the employer to ensure that you have the space and time to switch off and relax.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to stop thinking about work while you are on leave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70108263_day-off-annual-leave-relaxation-holiday-vacation-concept.html
More from Lifestyle
Twitter's legacy 'verified' checkmarks to disappear in a few months
The social media platform plans to remove its legacy checkmark in a matter of months.Read More
On loadshedding and food safety: ‘Now is not the time to stock up!’
Nearing end-of-year festivities, food is a non-negotiable must-have, how do you stay food smart amid this dark festive season?Read More
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs at the ANC elective conference
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
[WATCH] Mother adorably struggles to identify her identical twins
A video of a mother who struggles to identify her identical toddler twins is going viral.Read More
7 self-help books to buy as gifts this festive (we could all use some help)
Self-help books are a useful gift, regardless of whether you know the person's needs or not.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season
Keeping the little ones busy during the holiday season can be a daunting task, thankfully Cape Town has plenty of fun festivities on offer.Read More
City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice
Lester Kiewit talks to Cape Town Deputy Mayor about the electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station and the causes.Read More