‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne





Mike Wills spoke to Councillor Alex Lansdowne, chair of the mayoral advisory committee for water quality in wetlands and waterways.

The Milnerton Lagoon has poor water quality at this point .

This is negatively impacting residents.

FILE: Sewerage has run into Milnerton Lagoon. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook

Affected areas are the Milnerton Lagoon Mouth and Diep River.

Lansdowne said the water quality in this area is not good which is extremely difficult for the residents.

He added that there is no simple solution and fixing this will require the help of multiple stakeholders, but they are committed to improving the situation.

We are prepared to show the community at Milnerton and the community along the entire Diep River that we have a plan and a pathway out of the stink. Alex Lansdowne, Chair - Mayoral advisory committee for water quality in wetlands and waterways

He added that there are short-, medium- and long-term measures that have been planned for and implemented to improve the water quality.

These include improved pumping schedules and sandbag walls to protect the lagoon.

Lansdowne said they are prepared to spend significantly to fix this issue.

In addition to Milnerton, sections of Muizenberg beach have also had to be closed.

