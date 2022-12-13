Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024' Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against Pre... 13 December 2022 5:18 PM
‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces. 13 December 2022 3:12 PM
Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism With the festive season upon us it seems holiday goers are imposing strict budgets for their travels. 13 December 2022 2:18 PM
View all Local
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire. 13 December 2022 1:31 PM
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow. 12 December 2022 1:07 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods All the news you need to know. 12 December 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible. 13 December 2022 11:14 AM
View all Business
Give your kids a December to remember in Cape Town this festive season Keeping the little ones busy during the holiday season can be a daunting task, thankfully Cape Town has plenty of fun festivities... 13 December 2022 2:48 PM
City of Cape Town closes Muizenberg beach until further notice Lester Kiewit talks to Cape Town Deputy Mayor about the electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station and the causes. 13 December 2022 2:47 PM
Looking for the best affordable gifts for kids by age? Here are some great ideas Age-related needs vary, and for some people, shopping for kids can be challenging, but we've got you covered. 13 December 2022 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

13 December 2022 3:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Lindsay Dentlinger
Mike Wills
Section 89
Phal Phala Report

Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

Mike Wills spoke to Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News.

  • 5 ANC members voted against the party’s instruction.

  • 148 voted in favour of the report, 214 voted against and 2 abstained.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Parliament was voting on the report that found Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

In order to initiate an impeachment process against the president opposition parties would have needed several African National Congress (ANC) members to vote in favour of the report.

Five ANC officials voted in favour of the report, despite orders from the party to vote no.

The most notable of these votes came from cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was the first to vote against party lines, said Dentlinger.

[She] very proudly [stood] up, saying she was voting as a disciplined member of the ANC, and for that reason she was voting yes.

Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News

According to Dentlinger, one of the members who voted against the party, Tandi Mahambehlala, said she misunderstood the nature of the vote and intended to vote no.

From the side of the opposition, all parties except for COPE voted in favour of the report, and two GOOD party members abstained from the vote.

148 voted in favour of the report, while 214 voted against, meaning the Section 89 inquiry will not proceed.

Listen to the audio above for more.




13 December 2022 3:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Lindsay Dentlinger
Mike Wills
Section 89
Phal Phala Report

More from Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'

13 December 2022 5:18 PM

Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sewerage has run into Milnerton Lagoon. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook

‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne

13 December 2022 3:12 PM

Cape Town has been experiencing several water issues as contaminated water and sewerage has been making its way to shared spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

Domestic tourists opting for budget friendly Cape December travels: CT Tourism

13 December 2022 2:18 PM

With the festive season upon us it seems holiday goers are imposing strict budgets for their travels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

Durban rain could raise E. Coli levels at the beaches - environmental consultant

13 December 2022 1:05 PM

After the floods in KwaZulu Natal earlier this year many of the beaches along the Durban coastline were not safe for swimming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wabeno/123rf.com

'We need to build the future'. Proposed updates to improve traffic along the M3

13 December 2022 12:36 PM

As congestion on the roads continuously increase, the City of Cape Town is proposing upgrades to reduce traffic flow along the M3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A woman and a child run across the road, in makeshift raincoats in an informal settlement, in Langa, during an intense storm in Cape Town. Picture: AFP

Paarl floods: 'Earth must be really angry' - Dr. Kevin Winter (UCT)

13 December 2022 10:24 AM

Yesterday, the Western Cape experienced four seasons in one. From extreme rain to clear, sunny skies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flooding and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour

13 December 2022 10:19 AM

Paarl is knee-deep water as a result of the torrential rain in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

Another 'Tsotsi' star (Presley Chweneyagae) implicated in lottery funds scandal

13 December 2022 9:29 AM

The musical "Taking Back the Future", co-directed by Chweneyagae, is accused of misusing a R15 million lottery grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)

13 December 2022 9:00 AM

ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on Sunday 17 July 2022, where the late ANC deputy secretary general was laid to rest. Credit: GCIS

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

13 December 2022 8:12 AM

Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'

13 December 2022 5:18 PM

Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Mexico-US border fence. Picture; Pixabay.com.

Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers

13 December 2022 1:31 PM

Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

ANC MPs must vote with their conscience - Carl Niehaus (expelled party member)

13 December 2022 9:00 AM

ANC stalwart Carl Niehaus hopes members of parliament will vote with their conscience in Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on Sunday 17 July 2022, where the late ANC deputy secretary general was laid to rest. Credit: GCIS

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

13 December 2022 8:12 AM

Members of Parliament are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

12 December 2022 1:07 PM

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person was rescued from this vehicle after heavy rain and flooding hit Soweto. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods

12 December 2022 1:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Irene Scott for AusAID. (13/2529)

African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'

12 December 2022 12:34 PM

A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu

12 December 2022 12:09 PM

On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?

12 December 2022 10:45 AM

Last week, the Russian ship Lady R docked at Simons Town Naval Base. Why is there so much secrecy around it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Philippi as part of the Letsema campaign. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms

12 December 2022 9:38 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

Local Politics

[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour

Local

Phala Phala vote: 'Open ballot is irrational' - Advocate Paul Hoffman

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Malema threatens court action after MPs votes against Section 89 report

13 December 2022 7:46 PM

SIU recommends prosecution of two bigwigs in Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

13 December 2022 7:15 PM

Nearly 10,000 police recruits to bolster crime-fighting effort, says Ramaphosa

13 December 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA