Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Mike Wills spoke to Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News.
-
5 ANC members voted against the party’s instruction.
-
148 voted in favour of the report, 214 voted against and 2 abstained.
Parliament was voting on the report that found Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.
In order to initiate an impeachment process against the president opposition parties would have needed several African National Congress (ANC) members to vote in favour of the report.
Five ANC officials voted in favour of the report, despite orders from the party to vote no.
The most notable of these votes came from cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was the first to vote against party lines, said Dentlinger.
[She] very proudly [stood] up, saying she was voting as a disciplined member of the ANC, and for that reason she was voting yes.Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News
According to Dentlinger, one of the members who voted against the party, Tandi Mahambehlala, said she misunderstood the nature of the vote and intended to vote no.
From the side of the opposition, all parties except for COPE voted in favour of the report, and two GOOD party members abstained from the vote.
148 voted in favour of the report, while 214 voted against, meaning the Section 89 inquiry will not proceed.
