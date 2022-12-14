ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Africa Melane interviews Xolani Dube, a political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research And Development.
President Cyril Ramaphosa escaped impeachment on Tuesday as 214 people voted against the adoption of the independent panel report that stated Ramaphosa had a case to answer for regarding his Phala Phala scandal.
But it is important to note that 148 members in favour of the Section 89 report - including five African National Congress (ANC) members, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane, Mervyn Dirks, and Tandi Mahambehlala.
Political analyst Xolani Dube says ANC members voting against Ramaphosa represents an illusionary war within the party.
Dube says the ANC has not been kind to real opponents of the party like Makhosi Khoza.
These are the wars of illusion and we as South Africans, as I have said, find comfort in being docile spectators.Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Parliament also stands accused of failing as the accountability and oversight watchdog of the state.
Like the ANC, parliament will not adequately hold power to account as many have behaved in a similar way, argues Dube.
The culprits are there in Parliament… the whole lot... from the Zuma time to Phala Phala... They are still there and they are still acting in the same way.Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development
He referenced the ANC's history, saying it has brought 28 years of corruption, state failure, and poor governance to the South African people, from Thabo Mbeki’s HIV denialism right through to Ramaphosa’s myriad of scandals, including the Marikana Massacre and Phala Phala.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Source : PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
All the news you need to know.Read More
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs at the ANC elective conference
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
Phala Phala: 'This is not over by a long shot. This is just the beginning' - ATM
The votes are in! With a total of 214 votes against and 148, Ramaphosa won't face impeachment proceedings.Read More
Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process
The adoption of the report could have instituted an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.Read More
Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.Read More
Gov. Ducey leaves his mark with a US-Mexico border made from shipping containers
Arizona's govenor Doug Ducey 'builds' a wall along the US-Mexico border made from shipping containers and barbed wire.Read More
More from Local
DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point
After a Russian cargo ship docked at the Naval base in Simons Town last week political parties are demanding answers.Read More
Trafalgar High Alumni call for support in gaining heritage status
The Trafalgar High Alumni association says the school was entwined in the history of the apartheid struggle.Read More
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages - which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to the same time in 2021.Read More
Phala Phala: 'This is not over by a long shot. This is just the beginning' - ATM
The votes are in! With a total of 214 votes against and 148, Ramaphosa won't face impeachment proceedings.Read More
Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process
The adoption of the report could have instituted an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.Read More
More from Opinion
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis
A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More