Phala Phala: 'This is not over by a long shot. This is just the beginning' - ATM





Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, EWN political journalist, and ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

Yesterday (Tuesday), MPs put in their votes to either adopt or reject the Section 89 report on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa has violated the constitution pertaining to his Phala Phala affairs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Following an open role call where MPs had to stand up to cast their vote, multiple ANC members were "exposed" as four stood up and voted in favour of the impeachment motion after it was previously announced that ANC members were told to vote against the report.

In total, 214 votes were against the Section 89 report, 148 votes were in favour, and there were two abstentions.

First to vote in favour was Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, followed by Mervyn Dirks, Supra Mahumapelo, and Mosebenzi Zwane.

The ANC now wants to hear from these members why they voted in favour of the report, thereby defying the party.

The ANC's National Conference is only two days away, so there is not enough time to follow the processes to suspend errant members, argues Madia.

Those particular MPs, more so Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who's in the MEC... will definitely come under fire from their own members, their own colleagues in the MEC today. Tshidi Madia, EWN political journalist

Madia describes Dlamini-Zuma's actions as a "now or never" situation, with the conference kicking off this week.

Dlamini-Zuma has not been "gaining momentum", says Madia.

While Ramaphosa survived the motion, Phala Phala is not a thing of the past.

This is not over by a long shot. Zama Ntshona, ATM's spokesperson

We believe that the President does not want to clear his name, because he still has to deal with SARS. He still has to deal with the Reserve Bank amongst other institutions; this will be a monkey on his back, a cloud that hovers all over the President for as long as he remains the number one statesman... As far as the ATM is concerned, this is just the beginning. Zama Ntshona, ATM's spokesperson

Ntshona points out that all of the documentation, affidavits, and violations are "real" and that the President is "just not willing to come clean".

What are you trying to achieve here, Mr. President? Zama Ntshona, ATM's spokesperson

He also adds that the ANC needs to come to terms with the fact that it's surrendering its voters to parties that have been and are ready to stand for the truth.

