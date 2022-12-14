Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process
Bongani Bingwa interviews Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.
Four ANC MPs refused to toe the party line by supporting the call for the adoption of the Section 89 panel report which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer.
The MPs who voted "yes" are Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, and Mervyn Dirks.
Minister Ronald Lamola, however, has his leader's back, arguing that the report is flawed and lacks credible evidence against the president.
There is consensus that the report is legally flawed and there must be a strong foundation. In itself, the report says that it does not have what is needed and bemoans a number of issues...Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Service
There are members of the ANC who voted 'yes' and it shows that members were not threatened as we are a democratic party.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Service
Opposition political parties including the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are considering legal action to challenge the parliamentary vote.
ATM's president Vuyo Zungula told Bongani Bingwa that "they are currently engaging with their lawyers to challenge the vote that saw President Cyril Ramaphosa surviving the motion."
This article first appeared on 702 : Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process
Source : 702
