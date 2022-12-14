



Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

It can be hard to identify identical twins, even family members can find it hard to single them out.

In the video, the mother jokingly asks the two-weeks old twins who they are as she struggles to identify them.

Dawg I’m crying because she serious… how do parents of twins recognize who is who 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kWmVVYBm3p ' Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) December 13, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Mother adorably struggles to identify her identical twins