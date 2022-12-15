Riskiest destinations on Earth now include war-ravaged Eastern Europe





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 06:50).

A map of the riskiest places to visit would include large parts of Africa and South America.

The most intense war on Earth since 1945 is raging in Eastern Europe, so the Continent is included.

© tommaso79/123rf.com

I wouldn't necessarily agree that you shouldn't go there. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The map looks a bit different they say this year because what's been added is the area around Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barbs Wire

So if you are planning a holiday to Spain, Greece, and France; those are still considered to be safe. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Clarence Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 06:50).