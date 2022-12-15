Riskiest destinations on Earth now include war-ravaged Eastern Europe
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 06:50).
A map of the riskiest places to visit would include large parts of Africa and South America.
The most intense war on Earth since 1945 is raging in Eastern Europe, so the Continent is included.
I wouldn't necessarily agree that you shouldn't go there.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The map looks a bit different they say this year because what's been added is the area around Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barbs Wire
So if you are planning a holiday to Spain, Greece, and France; those are still considered to be safe.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Clarence Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 06:50).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33639990_central-europe-map.html?vti=m871adz9yfov08n9uv-1-2
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More