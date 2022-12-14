The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
In the wake of Parliament's vote to not adopt the Phala Phala report, some ANC members who defied the the ruling party's instruction could face consequences.
Four ANC members – Supra Mahumapelo, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Thandiwe Zungu and Mosebenzi Zwane – went against their party compatriots and voted for the Section 89 panel’s report to be adopted.
Now the question that is raised is - what will happen to these MPs that chose to go against the ANC?
Mandy Wiener spoke with Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency, to find out if there would be consequences.
As a matter of principle and practice when members defy the position of the party they have to be disciplined.Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency
We have been brought up in the ANC and we have been taught that we will debate issues and once the party takes a decision, you surrender that independence to the party position.Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
-
After MP's vote against Phala Phala report, EFF heads to court over outcome of national assembly vote.
-
Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) leader Mzwanele Nyhontso received death threats ahead of yesterday's impeachment vote.
-
The SIU speaks about its involvement in the investigation at Tembisa Hospital.
-
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transformation Initiative compile report on scenarios for a future SA.
-
The Democratic Alliance alongside other political parties demand answers from government on Russian cargo ship that docked at SA Naval Base.
-
ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson to Conduct Oversight in Areas Affected by Heavy Rain.
