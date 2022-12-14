November CPI figure eases to 7.4%





JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.

Food inflation remains worryingly high contributing 2.1%, while transport is the largest contributor at 2.2%.

In June 2022, consumer price inflation skyrocketed hitting a 13-year high at 7.4%. This was a significant jump from 6.5% in May.

The South African Reserve Bank has been at pains to lower inflation - hiking interest rates several times in 2022.

The annual inflation rate for goods is also slightly down from 10.5% in October to 10.4% in November.

Annual inflation for services is also down a percentage point from 4.6% in October.

