November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.
Food inflation remains worryingly high contributing 2.1%, while transport is the largest contributor at 2.2%.
In June 2022, consumer price inflation skyrocketed hitting a 13-year high at 7.4%. This was a significant jump from 6.5% in May.
The South African Reserve Bank has been at pains to lower inflation - hiking interest rates several times in 2022.
The annual inflation rate for goods is also slightly down from 10.5% in October to 10.4% in November.
Annual inflation for services is also down a percentage point from 4.6% in October.
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled slightly in Nov, edging lower to 7,4% from 7,6% in Oct. The monthly increase in the #CPI was 0,3% in Nov.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 14, 2022
Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, provides an overview of the figures here: https://t.co/PXheXsrTSG#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/3ZJMkJ3Muo
This article first appeared on EWN : November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest...
Over the next three to five years what is the best way to invest your money to take advantage of the trends?Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'
Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.Read More
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost
The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.Read More
Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023
The energy regulator plans to announce a "draft" decision on power utility Eskom’s revenue application over the next two years.Read More
City of Cape Town wants to sell property in Woodstock for social housing
The City of Cape Town is advertising for public comment the sale of a well-located site for social housing.Read More
More from Local
DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point
After a Russian cargo ship docked at the Naval base in Simons Town last week political parties are demanding answers.Read More
Trafalgar High Alumni call for support in gaining heritage status
The Trafalgar High Alumni association says the school was entwined in the history of the apartheid struggle.Read More
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
Phala Phala: 'This is not over by a long shot. This is just the beginning' - ATM
The votes are in! With a total of 214 votes against and 148, Ramaphosa won't face impeachment proceedings.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More
Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process
The adoption of the report could have instituted an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
