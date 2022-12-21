Absa & BPESA aim to create 500k jobs for unemployed youth by 2030
Youth unemployment is a continuous issue in South Africa with an average rate of 55.41% from 2013 until 2022. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the youth unemployment rate reached an all-time high of 66.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
To improve this statistic, Business Process Enabling South Africa, a not-for-profit organization has collaborated with Absa and the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to create a cross-skilling initiative that will train and reskill young South Africans to create more job opportunities.
Discussing the importance of this collaboration and how it will impact our country’s youth, Mike Wills (standing in for John Maytham) is joined by Reshni Singh, CEO of BPESA. Singh briefly defines what cross-skilling is and how Absa’s partnership has accelerated the initiative.
Singh explains how the cross-skilling initiative is rebuilding bridges to employment for young people, particularly in the Global Business Services Sector (Tech, Finance, Marketing, etc). She mentions the dire impact Covid-19 had on employees across the country, resulting in a high number of job losses.
Cross-skilling is basically taking people with existing skills and enhancing those skills to be able to give them different job opportunities.Reshni Singh, CEO, Business Process Enabling South Africa
Through collaboration and innovation, they plan to develop a platform that will upskill and grant unemployed young people a way back into the workforce. Over 400 young people who lost their jobs were re-employed in the GBS sector.
Absa used their skills development funding to pay for these individuals to be trained (or re-trained or reskilled) to be able to enter the GBS sector.Reshni Singh, CEO, Business Process Enabling South Africa
Absa assisted in partnership with BPESA, as well as Harambee to source these people using the SAyouth.mobi platform. Because that is a platform where unemployed youth can register can be seen by employers that are registered on that platform.Reshni Singh, CEO, Business Process Enabling South Africa
Singh hopes that more organizations follow Absa's lead to create meaningful and sustainable job opportunities for unemployed youth. She also mentions their major goal for the next decade.
The GBS Sector has a master plan that’s been co-created between government and the private sector. Our target is 500 000 jobs by 2030.Reshni Singh, CEO, Business Process Enabling South Africa
For more information about this cross-skilling initiative, head over to Absa’s Ready to Upskill page or the official BPESA website.
