Festive season refuse pick-up and recycling drop-off dates





On Monday, the City of Cape Town released a statement outlining the updated schedule for refuse and recycling collection throughout the festive season and upcoming public holidays.

Refuse will be collected on public holidays that fall on a weekday:

Friday, 16 December 2022

Monday, 26 December 2022

Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Monday, 2 January 2023

The City of Cape Town's Solid Waste Department requests that the public have their bins ready for collection by 6am, to ensure a quick and efficient process.

With an increase of people being home during the festive season and more waste being produced, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the City's recycling drop-off facilities to dispose of their recyclable waste.

Click here to see a full detailed list of drop-off locations and their operating times.