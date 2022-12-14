American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough





Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

American researchers have figured out how to extract more energy than was put in.

The US Department of Energy announced on Tuesday that it had made a historic breakthrough with what some consider to be the energy of the future.

Nuclear fusion is the process that powers the stars. © faizalramli/123rf.com

Nuclear fusion differs from nuclear fission, the technique currently used in nuclear power plants.

Fusion is actually the process that powers the sun.

It produces no greenhouse gases and leaves little waste.

It fuses two atomic nuclei instead of splitting one.

And boy, does the world need more sources of energy. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

