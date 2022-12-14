Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
On Monday, the City of Cape Town released a statement reassuring residents that they're under no obligation to give money or donations to the City's Solid Waste Management staff and contractors.
According to the press release, the City has a policy in place which prohibits staff and contractors from soliciting gifts or money from residents.
There's no doubt that it's been a tough year for many, especially financially, and with Christmas rolling around, a lot of people are under pressure.
While residents legally cannot be forced to give donations, if they have the means, voluntarily giving a gift or money as a 'thank you' is welcomed.
The City of Cape Town has a policy in place which prohibits staff and contractors from soliciting Christmas boxes, or money from residents. However, residents are welcome to give a voluntary cash donation or a box of goodies.City of Cape Town
If you are solicited to give money or a gift, you are encouraged to report it, along with the time and date of the incident, as well as the registration number of the vehicle.
Such reports will be investigated immediately and, where residents are willing to testify, the City will be able to take appropriate disciplinary action.City of Cape Town
Residents should also be on alert of individuals who pose as contractors or as members of the City's Solid Waste Management staff.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour to the South African Police Service.
Read the full press release here.
