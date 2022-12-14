On loadshedding and food safety: ‘Now is not the time to stock up!’
Clarence Ford spoke to Lise Korsten from the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security.
Food security professor, Lise Korsten says consumers should avoid bulk buying as unpredictable electricity supply can affect quality and safety of food.
Now is not the time to bulk up, to stock up rather let the big traders and the retailers carry the risk. My message to people right now is keep your fridges and freezers as stingy as possible.Lise Korsten, Professor & Co-Director - DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
She says the biggest concern is a less secure food system as the country grapples with stage five power cuts there’s no way to guarantee food items were kept under a consistent temperature.
The more you play around with temperatures the bigger the risk.Lise Korsten, Professor & Co-Director - DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Think about that product making its way from the farm to your plate and imagine all the points privy to disruption, she explains.
It's always about that consistent temperature. The riskier the product and the riskier the supply chain the bigger your chance of having food that may cause an illness…Lise Korsten, Professor & Co-Director - DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
