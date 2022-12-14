Twitter's legacy 'verified' checkmarks to disappear in a few months
South Africa born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted on Monday ‘the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.’
Through an official statement, Twitter says it may "remove the checkmark of an account at any time without notice’’.
Previously the blue check was granted to public figures such as celebrities and journalists verified by the platform – to prevent impersonation and misinformation.
RELATED: Elon Musk threatens war with Apple (by creating his own smartphone company)
In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022
This follows Musk relaunch of Twitter Blue on Sunday – after a number of ‘verified’ accounts impersonated corporations and public figures – including his won companies Tesla and SpaceX.
A notable example was when a user impersonated US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co, bought the 8$ checkmark and tweeted “Insulin is free’’.
RELATED: Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better – expert
The Tesla chief executive has been very vocal about promoting free speech on the platform.
The 8$/month subscription (11$ on Apple) is aimed at reducing Twitter reliance on advertising for revenue. Benefits will include access to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, reader mode and the coveted blue checkmark.
RELATED: The social media platform DEFINITELY interferes politically - Twitter Files
Twitter Blue is only available in the U.S, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, Hopefully, Twitter will wait until the feature is available everywhere before it starts doing away with the marks.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120226747_destroying-wall-with-painted-logo-of-twitter-crisis-conceptual-editorial-3d-rendering.html
