Christmas gift suggestions for a foodie (priced between R140 and R680)





It is that time of the year when we get together with our loved ones and exchange gifts.

Benatar has a list of suggested gifts for less than R300 which includes a pear and chocolate panettone cake from Rialto Foods with beautiful pale blue packaging and a golden ribbon.

Image: © Vladimir Yudin/123rf.com

"I love the Panettone. It always creates a sort of festive, sparkle spirit." Nikki Benator, Editor of the Inside Guide

She also added that the Babylonstoren olive oil with a beautiful baby blue package is also a wonderful gift. It is priced at R140 for 500ml but you'll get three bottles for R350.

For under R300, you can get five wine tasting-passports at Spice Route in Paarl, just 40 minutes from Cape Town.

If you can spend a bit more, Benator suggests the Le Creuset stoneware casserole, currently on special for R450, the Ottolenghi cookbook "Extra Good Thing" for R499 at Wordsworth, and Exclusive Books or a Boschendal picnic for two (R680).

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.