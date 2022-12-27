How to keep your New Year's resolutions
For something as seemingly innocent as setting objectives for yourself, New Year's resolutions can be extremely contentious, and for good reason. This is because "resolutions" come with cultural baggage. There are expectations for miraculous changes to occur.
In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help.
1. Break big dreams into small enough steps
Set realistic goals. Break your goals into small, bite-sized chunks that make it possible to achieve them. For example, if you want to lose 30 kg, set a goal for the first 5 kg and work your way up from there.
2. Set resolutions for the right reasons
Remember your why; set goals for a reason deeper than looking good or feeling better. It must be intentional. Look for a reason that will make you want to commit long-term to your goal.
3. Share the goal with people
Share your resolution with others. Inform your friends and family members, who will be there to support you in your resolve to improve your health or alter yourself for the better. Finding a friend who also has a New Year's resolution and encourages one another is ideal.
4. Schedule time to achieve goals
One of the biggest reasons people don't commit to their resolutions is a lack of time. You have to create time in your schedule to commit to your goals. This may mean waking up an hour earlier or eating lunch at your desk to achieve tasks. It may feel uncomfortable at first, but you will adapt and reach your goals in time.
5. Be kind to yourself
You are going to slip up at some point; that is all normal. Don't obsess over the small mishap. Get back on the bandwagon, forgive yourself, and move forward.
