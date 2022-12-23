6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
There are still plenty of holiday activities to enjoy once you've finished wrapping all of your presents, and done your bit at the Ugly Sweater and Friendsmas parties.
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.
There's nothing like cuddling up close to your loved ones or alone to binge-watch the best Christmas movies out there. Actually, it's the key to releasing the festive spirit.
Grab your favourite holiday sweets, because we have the best list of Christmas movies.
1. Father Christmas in Back
Four sisters have reunited for the Christmas Holiday at a Yorkshire manor. Misunderstandings reveal the secret that has been kept hidden for a very long time and that once tore their family apart.
2. Love Hard
An unlucky lady in love, meets a rugged East Coast guy, on a dating app and resolves to surprise him for the holidays. However, she soon learns that she has been catfished.
3. Let it Snow
When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives unexpectedly colliding.
4. A Snow Glove Christmas
A jaded, overworked TV executive talks about how the films she makes make you believe that dreams can come true while clutching her beloved Christmas snow globe. She tries to break the globe because she is angry, but it hits her in the head and knocks her out. She awakens in the same picture-perfect village covered in snow as the one in her globe.
5. Happiest Season
Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.
6. Single All the Way
Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship.
Sources
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/best-christmas-movies/
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1315/best-christmas-movies/
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a37465565/new-christmas-movies-2021/
This article first appeared on 947 : 6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1906/stockbroker190600785/125115545-family-sitting-on-sofa-at-home-eating-popcorn-and-watching-movie-together.jpg
