5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The hardest part of losing a loved one is often not the loss itself, but living on after the fact without them. The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss. The traditions and gatherings without their presence can feel unbearable.
For those going through this koss, learn to create new holiday customs and traditions, especially in the first year after their death.
Recognising that the first holiday season without them is challenging is the first step in dealing with that sadness over the holidays.
By developing specific strategies and securing the assistance you require, you can prepare for it. Remember that the buildup to a holiday can often be more difficult than the actual day.
There are ways to help you cope and keep you going even in this difficult season.
Surround yourself with people who love and support you.
Spend time with loved ones. If you are all grieving the same loss, it can be comforting to know you are surrounded by your loved ones who understand your grief. Being alone could put you in a deeper depression.
1. Don’t Resist the Grief
The temptation to stay strong and try to feel better as soon as possible can be tempting.
But grief is a process that you simply have to go through. There are no shortcuts. Trying to block off emotions can lead to long-term suffering and psychological damage. Feel your emotions, embrace them and work through them as they come.
2. Create New Traditions
Old traditions might be challenging for some. If the tradition played a big part in that person's life or if the tradition can be done without them, look at creating new traditions and memories. Find a tradition that will honour them.
3. Take care of yourself
Refrain from self-medicating and consuming too much alcohol.
This season, try and work on yourself and be kind to yourself. Hydrate and take time to rest your body. Do not overindulge as this may be a way of trying to hide your feelings using.
4. Talk to a Therapist
Seek outside help. Find a therapist to help you work through your issues and guide you on your healing journey.
5. Honour them with a simple tradition
Create a tradition to remember them. Something personal and intimate that will honour them and give you the opportunity to share happy memories of them with loved ones.
Source
https://www.vitas.com/family-and-caregiver-support/grief-and-bereavement/holidays-and-grief/coping-with-grief-during-the-holidays
https://thepsychologygroup.com/how-to-cope-with-grief-during-the-holidays/
https://www.choosingtherapy.com/grief-during-the-holidays/
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/gentle-woman-embracing-desperate-black-girlfriend-6382529/
