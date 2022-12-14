Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report





On Monday, Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis released a statement commenting on the latest PRASA report where it's been stated that only 134 out of 590 stations are in use, and only 18 out of 40 railway lines are operational.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

According to the PRASA report, trains now only transport 3% of what it was transporting 10 years ago.

With billion-rand contracts in place to get trains and railway lines up and running again and no progress being made as of yet, it would be the most urgent indication yet that devolution is needed now, says Hill-Lewis.

What is clear is that the national government has allowed a national asset to fall into ruin and has no plan to repair it. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Points raised by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis:

While statistics state that only 134 stations are in use and only 18 railway lines are operational, the realistic statistics are probably lower

He has reached out to National Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to discuss the urgency of a working group to work simultaneously with the Rail Feasibility Study which was conducted to determine the logistics, practicalities and timeframes involved, in order to take over the management of passenger rails

The City of Cape Town has conducted an Inception Report, which was the first deliverable of the Rail Feasibility Study

The second deliverable is a Baseline Report to establish the current parameters of the commuter rail environment. To achieve this, information about the current rail system in Cape Towm needs to be made available

City is currently awaiting this information from PRASA directly

The complete mismanagement by Prasa confirms that there is no hope of the national government or its state entities turning around passenger rail and they need to start planning for the handover process without delay. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The residents of our city simply cannot wait any longer for this process to start. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Click here to read the full report.