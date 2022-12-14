Trafalgar High Alumni call for support in gaining heritage status
Clarence Ford spoke to Warren Ludski, Trafalgar High Alumni Association member.
-
Trafalgar High alumni are wanting to have the school granted heritage status.
-
Ludski said the school was entwined in the history of the apartheid struggle.
Trafalgar High has a rich, 110-year history as was established as the first high school for students of colour in 1912.
The school was deeply entwined in the history of district 6 and the history of the apartheid struggle, with many notable figures, such as Rahima Moosa and Zainunnisa “Cissie” Gool, walking its halls according to Ludski.
The school has always been at the forefront of the struggle, particularly in the 60s and 70s. Long before any other school even thought about it, we were writing protest slogans on the school hall.Warren Ludski, Trafalgar High Alumni Association member
Ludski said they are calling on people to help them ensure this historic space is granted heritage status, along with six other buidings with District 6 roots.
He added that the school does already have significance and granting it official heritage statues will honour its legacy.
Anyone wanting to support this can go to the heritage portal website and support the nomination before 6 January.
Listen to the audio above for more.
