DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point





Mandy Wiener spoke to Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance.

A Russian vessel docked at a National Key Point in Simons Town last week .

Political parties are demanding answers to the ship’s presence.

According to Marais, at this stage, the government has given no explanation as to why this ship is docked in Simons Town.

He added that if everything was above board and legal then there should be an explanation as to why this vessel is at a National Key Point.

It is hardly a place for a commercial vessel to load and off load cargo whatever that may be. Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans

He added that it would be a reasonable inference to assume that weapons and ammunition were offloaded, especially considering that containers were only loaded late at night.

During the nighttime it was a beehive of activity. If you have nothing to hide, if everything is legal, why do it in the darkness of night? Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans

The ship has since left the port.

