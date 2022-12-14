Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
- The Lexus "meditation" radio spot for its new hybrid is the the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show.
- "I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective" says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.
Every week The Money Show gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, the Lexus meditation campaign is the hero pick for Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa.
RELATED: Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive
"Some things are better silent" is the tagline for the radio spot which plays with language and the concept of stilling the mind.
However, the deliberate mispronunciation of the words in the copy has the opposite effect.
I think they have quite a sharp insight and I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature that they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
I love it when I don't have a lot to say about an ad... It's just so considered, so simple, and it just lands the message.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
Also, just layering it with very clever use of music, bringing a very different tone to what you'd normally have from a car brand...Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
"SO irritating, but SO good!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.
Listen to the commercial below:
Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (Lexus discussion at 2:04)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf2111/jvdwolf211100035/177864064-lexus-rx-450h-l-hybrid-luxury-suv-car-showcased-at-the-paris-motor-show-paris-france-october-2-2018-.jpg
More from Business
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike
Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes
SA's inflation is the lowest in five months, although you won't see that reflected in food prices which are still spiralling.Read More
Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest...
Over the next three to five years what is the best way to invest your money to take advantage of the trends?Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages - which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to the same time in 2021.Read More
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike
Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission.Read More
Twitter's legacy 'verified' checkmarks to disappear in a few months
The social media platform plans to remove its legacy checkmark in a matter of months.Read More
On loadshedding and food safety: ‘Now is not the time to stock up!’
Nearing end-of-year festivities, food is a non-negotiable must-have, how do you stay food smart amid this dark festive season?Read More
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs at the ANC elective conference
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
[WATCH] Mother adorably struggles to identify her identical twins
A video of a mother who struggles to identify her identical toddler twins is going viral.Read More
7 self-help books to buy as gifts this festive (we could all use some help)
Self-help books are a useful gift, regardless of whether you know the person's needs or not.Read More
How to stop thinking about work while you are on leave
Finding a good balance between life and work is essential. A human capital specialist gives advice on doing it properly.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis
A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More