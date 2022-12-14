Streaming issues? Report here
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission. 14 December 2022 7:34 PM
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust' André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as bla... 14 December 2022 5:46 PM
Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes SA's inflation is the lowest in five months, although you won't see that reflected in food prices which are still spiralling. 14 December 2022 4:52 PM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns De Ruyter's resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts. 14 December 2022 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water All the news you need to know. 14 December 2022 1:22 PM
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 14 December 2022 12:56 PM
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!' The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show. 14 December 2022 6:12 PM
Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest... Over the next three to five years what is the best way to invest your money to take advantage of the trends? 14 December 2022 11:03 AM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
Twitter's legacy 'verified' checkmarks to disappear in a few months The social media platform plans to remove its legacy checkmark in a matter of months. 14 December 2022 12:54 PM
On loadshedding and food safety: 'Now is not the time to stock up!' Nearing end-of-year festivities, food is a non-negotiable must-have, how do you stay food smart amid this dark festive season? 14 December 2022 12:51 PM
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed. 14 December 2022 11:31 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout married long-time partner Mica McKechnie recently and his sentimental wedding band is EVERYTHING! 14 December 2022 5:15 AM
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight. 14 December 2022 6:48 AM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'

14 December 2022 6:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Lexus
hybrid cars
branding
meditation
heroes and zeros
Nomaswazi Phumo

The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.

- The Lexus "meditation" radio spot for its new hybrid is the the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show.

- "I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective" says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Hybrid luxury Lexus @jvdwolf/123rf.com
Hybrid luxury Lexus @jvdwolf/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, the Lexus meditation campaign is the hero pick for Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa.

RELATED: Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

"Some things are better silent" is the tagline for the radio spot which plays with language and the concept of stilling the mind.

However, the deliberate mispronunciation of the words in the copy has the opposite effect.

I think they have quite a sharp insight and I love the beautiful parallel they draw between the car's feature that they're wanting to communicate and how they enunciate that from a language perspective.

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

I love it when I don't have a lot to say about an ad... It's just so considered, so simple, and it just lands the message.

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Also, just layering it with very clever use of music, bringing a very different tone to what you'd normally have from a car brand...

Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

"SO irritating, but SO good!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.

Listen to the commercial below:

Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (Lexus discussion at 2:04)




