Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike

- Energy regulator Nersa has postponed, again, a decision on Eskom's application for a tariff increase in 2023.

- The power utility, whose CEO also resigned on Wednesday, wants to up tariffs by 32%.

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

South Africa's energy regulator has delayed a decision on increasing Eskom tariffs as we come to the end of the worst year of load shedding on record.

It was in September that Eskom submitted its application for a 32% increase in 2023 to the The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

Nersa's delayed a decision for a second time, saying more work needs to be done on the submission to fill a lot of gaps.

"There are vast areas that need improvement” said the body's electricity subcommittee.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Director for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University (SU).

He asks the Prof whether Nersa kicking the can down the road is a big concern.

It's one of the biggest things some of us were looking at, to say 'will Nersa be bold enough and use a cost-reflective tariff structure?' because that also boils down to the insecurity of supply. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at SU

Eskom needs that money - they need to recover the cost of generation and use part of that money to maintain the system, and and at the moment they don't even have money... National Treasury turned down their application. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at SU

In my view Treasury must come on board and assist... some of these challenges are because municipalities owe Eskom up to R50 billion. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at SU

The worst part of it is that South Africa is not even paying cost-reflective tariffs he says. That means Eskom is basically not recovering the cost of generation and making the minimum allowable profit from the tariffs that we pay.

Prof. Mamphweli also comments on the news of the Eskom CEO's resignation which also broke on Wednesday.

'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'

He actually expected this resignation about two months ago, Mamphweli says.

André de Ruyter has been under severe pressure from those on the Eskom side, on the technical side of things... and also on the political side where there was pressure from a number of senior political leaders as well as some within the political landscape and unions calling for his head. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at SU

My view is that he should have been supported financially and otherwise by everybody in South Africa during the implementation of the Cabinet plan that has not yet fully kicked in... This brings in a lot of instability at Eskom and the situation may become worse... so many senior people have left... Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at SU

