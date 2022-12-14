Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
- Annual consumer price inflation cooled slightly in November, dipping to 7.4% from 7.6% in October.
- It's the lowest number in five months, a sure sign that the SA Reserve Bank's harsh interest hate hikes are working.
Inflation has eased for the third month in a row - dipping to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in October.
It's still high of course, with prices rising at an average 4%.
Transport recorded the highest annual inflation rate in November at 15.3%, according to Stats SA's latest CPI figures.
Food prices also continue to spiral - inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed to 12.5% from 12% in October.
Bruce Whifield gets comment from Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings believes the latest figures show that SA inflation has peaked.
It certainly feels like we've passed the peak and we should continue to slow, particularly in the first half of next year.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
What is going to help is a big petrol price reduction at the beginning of January... That will help to push the number lower at the start of the year, but in general it feels like some of the inflationary pressure is easingKevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
At the same time there are still some key areas that are elevated, with food inflation the obvious to jump out he adds.
"Food inflation is still incredibly high. It's something like the highest in 13 or 14 years at the moment."
You could argue that where it matters, the number is still very elevated (food, fuel, electricity...) but I still think there is at least less pressure in the system...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The downward trend surely sends a signal that the SA Reserve Bank's (Sarb) harsh interest rate hikes are paying off?
It is fair to argue that interest rates are working Lings says.
RELATED: Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
His forecast is for another interest rate hike early next year but he is hopeful inflation will fall significantly further in the first half of 2023
Data released this week also showed that the US inflation rate is falling faster than expected. A 50 basis point interest rate hike is expected to be announced there tonight, which is lower than the most recent ones.
I think the message from the Federal Reserve pretty much to all other central banks in the world is that we're less anxious about where inflation is. We haven't won the battle but we're still slightly less anxious and hopefully that filters into OUR interest rate decision.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
He believes South Africa will get to the top of its interest rate cycle with the next announcement in 2023 and that rate will hold while inflation dissipates further, with cuts hopefully happening by the end of the next year.
Scroll up to listen to Lings' analysis
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/shutterhero/shutterhero2005/shutterhero200500198/146520566-paying-buying-or-selling-houses-cars-motorcycles-monthly-installment-payment-concept.jpg
More from Business
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike
Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission.Read More
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest...
Over the next three to five years what is the best way to invest your money to take advantage of the trends?Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
November CPI figure eases to 7.4%
The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages - which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to the same time in 2021.Read More
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike
Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Judge President John Hlophe suspended by President Ramaphosa
Western Cape High Court Judge John Hlophe was suspended by the president with immediate effect.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point
After a Russian cargo ship docked at the Naval base in Simons Town last week political parties are demanding answers.Read More
Trafalgar High Alumni call for support in gaining heritage status
The Trafalgar High Alumni association says the school was entwined in the history of the apartheid struggle.Read More
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town
Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More