How to give better gifts: 'If you give from the heart, people will receive it'
Mike Wills interviews Sylvia Baloyi, industrial psychologist, transition coach, and the director of Lehlogonolo HR Consulting.
-
Finding the perfect gift should not have to push you to overspend
-
Thoughtful, personal, and unique gifts tend to be well received
Searching for the perfect gift for our loved ones can be a source of deep angst as you try to find something that will help that person know how much you care.
Finding the perfect gift does not have to push you to spend outside your means but should rather show that you have put thought into giving.
If you give from the heart, people are likely to receive it. It does not matter the price of the gift; it is the thought that counts.Sylvia Baloyi, industrial psychologist
In order to give a thoughtful gift, she said you should be attentive to hints your loved ones give when they talk about what they want or need.
If someone is regularly pointing out things they like when you are together or making comments about something that would make their lives easier, take note of this as a guide for the holidays.
Finding something that is thoughtful, creative, and unique will ensure that the recipient feels loved when they receive their present.
In some cases, it is not even necessarily the gift itself a person will appreciate, but often the message behind it.
Holiday gifting can also get expensive so it can help to discuss a structure or budget with your friends and family to alleviate some of the financial pressure.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162202481_a-young-loving-couple-celebrating-valentine-s-day-by-exchanging-gifts-in-the-restaurant-.html
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More