Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission. 14 December 2022 7:34 PM
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust' André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as bla... 14 December 2022 5:46 PM
Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes SA's inflation is the lowest in five months, although you won't see that reflected in food prices which are still spiralling. 14 December 2022 4:52 PM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns De Ruyter's resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts. 14 December 2022 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water All the news you need to know. 14 December 2022 1:22 PM
Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 14 December 2022 12:56 PM
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!' The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show. 14 December 2022 6:12 PM
Saving civilisation from climate hell will take uranium. Here's how to invest... Over the next three to five years what is the best way to invest your money to take advantage of the trends? 14 December 2022 11:03 AM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
Twitter's legacy 'verified' checkmarks to disappear in a few months The social media platform plans to remove its legacy checkmark in a matter of months. 14 December 2022 12:54 PM
On loadshedding and food safety: 'Now is not the time to stock up!' Nearing end-of-year festivities, food is a non-negotiable must-have, how do you stay food smart amid this dark festive season? 14 December 2022 12:51 PM
Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed. 14 December 2022 11:31 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout married long-time partner Mica McKechnie recently and his sentimental wedding band is EVERYTHING! 14 December 2022 5:15 AM
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram. 13 December 2022 11:33 AM
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime. 12 December 2022 11:33 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight. 14 December 2022 6:48 AM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns

14 December 2022 3:02 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Load shedding
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chief executive officer André de Ruyter on Wednesday resigned.

The power utility confirmed the development in a statement.

This led to multiple calls for De Ruyter to step down.

The Eskom board confirmed that there was no plan for the board chairperson to take over the reins, saying "a comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate".

TRADE UNIONS REACT

Trade union Solidarity and Business Unity South Africa lamented De Ruyter’s resignation.

But trade union federation Saftu and its affiliate - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa - said they are overjoyed.

Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia described De Ruyter’s resignation as a major blow to Eskom and the country’s efforts to address the energy crisis.

Solidarity’s Connie Mulder said De Ruyter’s resignation was unfortunate claiming that he was used as a scapegoat for political failures.

However, Saftu secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi said De Ruyter’s exit was overdue.

"We've never seen these levels of load shedding and I know that people will say it's a history. No, he has been there since 2019. He had promised that we are going to see this behind us," he said.

Numsa had also called for the resignation of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The union accused Gordhan of failing to ensure service delivery at Eskom amid worsening power outages.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns




'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'

14 December 2022 5:46 PM

André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.

The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water

14 December 2022 1:22 PM

All the news you need to know.

Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report

14 December 2022 12:56 PM

New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs at the ANC elective conference

14 December 2022 10:43 AM

Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.

Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation

14 December 2022 9:27 AM

South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.

Phala Phala: 'This is not over by a long shot. This is just the beginning' - ATM

14 December 2022 7:25 AM

The votes are in! With a total of 214 votes against and 148, Ramaphosa won't face impeachment proceedings.

ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst

14 December 2022 6:48 AM

Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.

Lamola backs Ramaphosa after opposition fails to institute impeachment process

14 December 2022 6:35 AM

The adoption of the report could have instituted an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CR survives impeachment vote 'but ANC might still need fresh face for 2024'

13 December 2022 5:18 PM

Only five ANC MPs broke party ranks to vote with the opposition - not enough for the motion on impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa to pass.

Ramaphosa survives section 89 inquiry vote in Parliament

13 December 2022 3:57 PM

Parliament on Tuesday voted on the adoption of the section 89 report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike

14 December 2022 7:34 PM

Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission.

'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'

14 December 2022 5:46 PM

André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.

Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes

14 December 2022 4:52 PM

SA's inflation is the lowest in five months, although you won't see that reflected in food prices which are still spiralling.

Judge President John Hlophe suspended by President Ramaphosa

14 December 2022 4:22 PM

Western Cape High Court Judge John Hlophe was suspended by the president with immediate effect.

DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point

14 December 2022 1:26 PM

After a Russian cargo ship docked at the Naval base in Simons Town last week political parties are demanding answers.

Trafalgar High Alumni call for support in gaining heritage status

14 December 2022 1:01 PM

The Trafalgar High Alumni association says the school was entwined in the history of the apartheid struggle.

Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report

14 December 2022 12:56 PM

New revelations of rail rot confirm the urgency for rail devolution says, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Refuse collectors MAY NOT ask you for a 'Christmas Box' - City of Cape Town

14 December 2022 11:31 AM

Residents are under no obligation to give donations to Solid Waste Management staff but voluntary donations are welcomed.

Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation

14 December 2022 9:27 AM

South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.

November CPI figure eases to 7.4%

14 December 2022 8:54 AM

The main contributors were food and non-alcoholic beverages - which are up 12.5% year-on-year and transport, which is also up 15.3% compared to the same time in 2021.

A summer of rugby - for the game and the SA Rugby Player of the Year nominees

14 December 2022 9:40 PM

Eskom eases load shedding to Stage 4 from Thursday until Sunday

14 December 2022 8:56 PM

ANCWL criticises the dominance of men in top six nominations

14 December 2022 7:09 PM

