Give your country the gift of cleaner oceans this Christmas





Mike Wills interviews Natanya Mulholland from Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers.

A donation of R250 pays a day’s wage for a river cleaner

Donors will receive a customised Christmas card from the organisation

FILE: Donate to a good cause with Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers this Christmas. Picture: Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers/Facebook

Every year around Christmas we spend time and money on material things we may not need, so why not spend some of that money on something for the greater good?

For only R250 you can pay a day’s wage for a nature helper, who will clean up to 20 big bags worth of micro and macro plastics from the Black River mouth and beach at Paarden Eiland.

I can think of no better gift than buying somebody who really needs it a wage and buying a cleaner ocean. Natanya Mulholland, Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers

A donor can send money to the Litter Boom project or Izame Zabantu and will receive a bespoke Christmas card addressed to anyone they want, signed by the team.

To organise your card, send an email to peter@izamezabantu.org.

Rather than spending money on something you could forget about, give yourself, your loved ones, and your country, the gift of a cleaner future.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.