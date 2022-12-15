Give your country the gift of cleaner oceans this Christmas
Mike Wills interviews Natanya Mulholland from Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers.
-
A donation of R250 pays a day’s wage for a river cleaner
-
Donors will receive a customised Christmas card from the organisation
Every year around Christmas we spend time and money on material things we may not need, so why not spend some of that money on something for the greater good?
For only R250 you can pay a day’s wage for a nature helper, who will clean up to 20 big bags worth of micro and macro plastics from the Black River mouth and beach at Paarden Eiland.
I can think of no better gift than buying somebody who really needs it a wage and buying a cleaner ocean.Natanya Mulholland, Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers
A donor can send money to the Litter Boom project or Izame Zabantu and will receive a bespoke Christmas card addressed to anyone they want, signed by the team.
To organise your card, send an email to peter@izamezabantu.org.
Rather than spending money on something you could forget about, give yourself, your loved ones, and your country, the gift of a cleaner future.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More