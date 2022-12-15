MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
OPINION
While many of you prepare to trek to the coast on vacation or travel home to other provinces to spend time with your families for the festive season break, some of us are going to Nasrec on holiday this December. It’s an occupational hazard of being a journalist – every five years our December is occupied with the African National Congress's national elective conference.
After a gruelling and bruising year, I would not be surprised if many South Africans ostrich and choose to ignore what is happening at the recreational centre in Soweto this weekend. News and politics fatigue is real.
You may also be frustrated with the ANC and not want to spend energy or time on the events of an organisation that has overseen declining employment, stagnant economic growth, failing service delivery, debilitating cadre deployment and rampant corruption. The Jacob Zuma era hangover and its trauma haunts our collective psyche and the possibility of returning to that scenario is terrifying.
Findings by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture were an embarrassing indictment on the ANC. The commission found that “the natural conclusion is that, during this period, the most dominant political faction - the ANC under President Zuma - permitted, supported, and enabled corruption and state capture.”
That is an enormous finding against the party – that it supported and enabled state capture.
"The decision by the ANC to ignore a number of allegations directed at Zuma and the influence of the Gupta family on key functions in the state, as well as obstructing various avenues to achieve accountability in this regard, has seen the ANC sacrifice its public duty in order to protect the party," said Zondo.
Be that as it may, the ANC remains the governing party. The majority of South Africans voted it into power - whether you like it or not, the history and future of the country is inextricably linked to the ANC.
Decisions made at the ANC’s leadership conference - held every five years - continue to shape the political landscape of the country. Media coverage of the conference often tends to tilt overwhelmingly towards personality politics and leadership battles.
These are crucial. But there are other areas where we should pay attention.
There are plenary and commission sessions that take place throughout conference. These consider new and amended policies of the ANC.
At the ANC's policy conference in July, draft resolutions were developed and sent back to branches for input. These will be adopted at conference and could be critical to the positions our government takes on key issues.
These include policies on economic transformation (how to create jobs and access to economic opportunities for all), corruption and the response to Zondo (the party's step-aside resolution), social transformation (how to deal with poverty and social grants, where its stance on a basic income grant will be most important), peace and stability (dealing with escalating rates of crime and violence), international relations (watch for decisions on Israel), legislature and governance and other topics.
Cast your mind back to Polokwane in 2007: aside from the obviously big event then - the election of Zuma as president - the policy decision on scrapping the Scorpions was the outcome that had the most far reaching implications for the country.
However, the adoption of a policy at conference does not guarantee that it will become a policy of the government. In fact, the majority of policy decisions taken at Nasrec in 2017 have not been implemented. Only the step-aside decision, which is an attempt to clean up corruption in the party's leadership, has come into effect and it has consumed the attention of the party.
The ANC-led government has not established a state bank, expropriated land without compensation, expanded the mandate of the Reserve Bank, properly created jobs or closed the wage gap.
There is an argument that Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction, AKA The Reformers, won by such a slight margin in 2017 that they did not have the mandate to implement the resolutions. This is why the conference is often reduced to who wins and by how much.
One of the primary reasons South Africans will be watching what happens this weekend is because they are concerned about identity politics and how the balance of power falls in the party.
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transformation Initiative this week released scenarios for the future of South Africa.
The documents pointed out that “the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference this weekend will determine SA’s trajectory for decades to come - stability and the reinforcement of constitutional democracy, or the onset of total economic collapse”.
It outlines four broad scenarios - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, and Fistful of Cents. You can take a look at the presentation here.
The researchers reiterate that the country’s future is precariously in the balance and the decision to elect either Ramaphosa or his rival Zweli Mkhize will set the scene for South Africa's 2024 national elections, which could bring momentous change to politics in the country. We could see a scenario where the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC wins and the reform project is defeated. We could see Ramaphosa remain and The Reformers taking control of the party. Or we could see a divided party and the status quo remaining with Ramaphosa as president but the RET still powerful, taking up several leadership positions. This will determine whether South Africa recommits to a constitutional democracy or if it abandons that path.
A coalition government is also likely, come 2024, and the decisions taken at Nasrec this weekend will also have an impact on with whom the ANC joins forces.
Ultimately, if you are gatvol with the ANC and have had your fill this year of politics, personalities and drama, you should still care about what happens at the ANC's conference. The outcomes will have a fundamental impact on your life, your country and its future.
