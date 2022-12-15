De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
Lester Kiewit interviews Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council.
On Wednesday, many people were left in shock as Eskom's CEO, André de Ruyter, stepped down from his position.
#Eskom #MediaStatement' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 14, 2022
Resignation of Eskom Group Chief Executive pic.twitter.com/vDmm106OAy
While many expressed sympathy, the Black Business Council took a different stance, despite showing initial support when De Ruyter stepped into his position in 2019.
We had initially supported De Ruyter in 2019 because we had hoped he was going to be able to resolve the Eskom issue... after two years we realised he was the wrong person, hence we started calling for him to resign.Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council
Main points raised by Kganki Matabane:
- Despite De Ruyter clearing out past debt books, that isn't the purpose of his role. His purpose is to give electricity to the country
- The biggest problem that South Africa faces is load shedding – the country is losing R4 billion a day
- Economic recovery cannot happen in an environment where the lights are off more than they are on
- Small businesses are getting the short end of the stick as many have been forced to shut down
- The youth unemployment rate has increased
- Eskom needs a turnaround specialist
- De Ruyter hasn't taken responsibility
- The blame for load shedding and the lack of electricity shouldn't be on the government, but on the CEO appointed to run Eskom
We welcome his forced decision to resign. It's a disaster. He is incompetent and we are glad he's gone.Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council
We are breaking the wrong records as we speak. We've got more load shedding than we've ever experienced in this country.Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
