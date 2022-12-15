'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Swilling, Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition.
De Ruyter's exit comes at a time when South Africa’s embattled energy grid buckles under stage five and stage six load shedding.
He left because his vision of ensuring South Africa uses renewable energy solutions went unsupported, argues Swilling.
André de Ruyter had a very clear vision of the future which was to align South Africa with the rest of the world, which means decarbonising our energy system and transitioning to a renewable-based system.Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
That was his vision and obviously went against the vested interests, most of which are well connected politically, says Swilling.
The power utility has had 12 acting and permanent chief executives, six different chairs of the board, and 60 non-executive directors on the board.
Swilling argues that Ruyter’s departure is a symptom of a systemic issue within Eskom rather than an individual problem.
The unfortunate and popular view is that the problem we face is about individuals rather than a systemic problem… we need not focus on individuals but on teams.Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
The person that will replace De Ruyter will have to rebuild a competent team, which he had already established.
RELATED: With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust
De Ruyter was very effective in rebuilding a top-level strategic management team of Eskom that was committed, enthusiastic and competent to manage the transition that was required.Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
As energy uncertainty persists, load shedding adds a devastating blow to an already embattled economy leaving South Africans in a constant state of despair.
South Africa will become a pariah state if the next Eskom head does not rapidly transition to renewables, says Swilling
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
More from Business
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
More from Opinion
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More