'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'





Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Swilling, Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition.

De Ruyter's exit comes at a time when South Africa’s embattled energy grid buckles under stage five and stage six load shedding.

He left because his vision of ensuring South Africa uses renewable energy solutions went unsupported, argues Swilling.

André de Ruyter had a very clear vision of the future which was to align South Africa with the rest of the world, which means decarbonising our energy system and transitioning to a renewable-based system. Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

That was his vision and obviously went against the vested interests, most of which are well connected politically, says Swilling.

The power utility has had 12 acting and permanent chief executives, six different chairs of the board, and 60 non-executive directors on the board.

Swilling argues that Ruyter’s departure is a symptom of a systemic issue within Eskom rather than an individual problem.

The unfortunate and popular view is that the problem we face is about individuals rather than a systemic problem… we need not focus on individuals but on teams. Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition

The person that will replace De Ruyter will have to rebuild a competent team, which he had already established.

De Ruyter was very effective in rebuilding a top-level strategic management team of Eskom that was committed, enthusiastic and competent to manage the transition that was required. Mark Swilling, Co-director - Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition

As energy uncertainty persists, load shedding adds a devastating blow to an already embattled economy leaving South Africans in a constant state of despair.

South Africa will become a pariah state if the next Eskom head does not rapidly transition to renewables, says Swilling

