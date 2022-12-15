André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission (NPC), and energy expert Ted Blom.
The search for the new CEO of Eskom has intensified following the resignation of André de Ruyter, who vacates his position in March 2023.
De Ruyter underestimated the requirements needed for the top post at the struggling utility, says Blom.
He underestimated what the requirements were and came through the political door. I know some of the other candidates who were interested in the job and had thorough engineering backgrounds and experience, and utility experience but were overlooked...Ted Blom, Energy expert
If he was anything like the man he is as a turnaround specialist, he would have done his own work.Ted Blom, Energy expert
Eskom has systemic challenges that no CEO can ever solve, argues Swilling.
I do agree he underestimated the challenge. Nine months after taking the appointment he realised that the machines were in much worse condition than what he had assumed.Mark Swilling, Commissoner - National Planning Commission
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has welcomed the news and added that Minister of Enterprises Pravin Gordhan should follow suit.
Eskom needs someone with experience to revive the utility in six months, emphasised Blom.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interviews.
This article first appeared on 702 : André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
