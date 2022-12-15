'Not fit to be a judge' John Hlophe allowed to complete outstanding cases
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, a law expert from the University of Pretoria.
Hlophe's suspension takes effect immediately and comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa received a report by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in July that fingered Hlophe.
He was accused of trying to influence two Constitutional judges in corruption cases related to former president Jacob Zuma.
The decision follows a complaint dating back to May 2008 when the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Hlophe “breached the provisions of Section 165 of the Constitution...''
Hlophe's removal comes with the condition that he completes all outstanding cases, which Curlewis finds problematic.
I will have a big problem with a judge presiding who has been declared as not fit and proper to be a judge.Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior Lecturer and law expert - University of Pretoria
Deputy Judge President (DJP) Patricia Goliath will act during his suspension.
In the meantime, Parliament must deliberate on whether to impeach Hlophe.
I can safely suggest or assume John Hlophe is not going to leave it there. We know he is not unfamiliar with litigation.Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior Lecturer and law expert - University of Pretoria
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Not fit to be a judge' John Hlophe allowed to complete outstanding cases
Source : GCIS
