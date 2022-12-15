Whooping cough is on the rise accross South Africa, especially in the W Cape
Africa Melane interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, Senior Epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Walaza encourages parents and caregivers of children, especially those younger than five, to get vaccinated against pertussis, the highly contagious disease commonly known as "whooping cough".
Of most importance is for children to be up to date with their vaccinations and for their carers to make sure that they're fully vaccinated.Dr Sibongile Walaza, Senior Epidemiologist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Although the illness is a problem faced all over South Africa, the Western Cape in particular is seeing a high number of infections, especially in babies younger than six months.
Common symptoms of whooping cough:
- Cough fits that often end with a whooping sound
- Sore throat
- Fever
- Congestion
- Running nose
Symptoms vary from person to person and may present differently in younger children whose lips sometimes turn a blueish colour or who sometimes stop breathing for a short time.
Whooping Cough was nearly absent during the Covid-19 pandemic when people wore masks and took other preventative measures, according to Walaza.
If you are feeling sick, put on a mask, keep your distance and try to avoid pregnant individuals, says Walaza.
If you think your child may have come into contact with the virus and is presenting symptoms, make sure to visit your doctor to get tested and diagnosed.
If they are symptomatic... exercise caution and stay away from babies or from pregnant women.Dr Sibongile Walaza, Senior Epidemiologist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140991739_mother-feeding-newborn-baby-with-vitamin-or-liquid-medicine-using-dose-spoon.html
