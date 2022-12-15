Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
JOHANNESBURG - A viral video of a young boy driving his father's SUV is not yet a cause for concern said Vereeniging police on Thursday.
In the video, the eight-year-old - from Roshnee, Vereeniging - can be seen in the driver's seat having a conversation with a group of people.
"This is ridiculous, man! He can hardly see over the steering wheel," says one of the men, before the boy - who says his father gave him his car - drives off.
8-year-old driving in Roshnee, Vereeniging. @TrafficRTMC @GTP_Traffstats pic.twitter.com/0PsdEQxg3L' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 13, 2022
While the legal age to drive in South Africa is 18, police said it is only when a complaint is laid that they can institute any action.
It has not been confirmed whether the video is staged or real.
Vereeniging police told Eyewitness News that sometimes videos like this one are staged to raise awareness about safety or other issues and that usually clips that show people breaking the law are deleted quickly.
Gauteng Police Community Safety spokesperson Obed Sibasa said on Thursday that they were looking into the video.
Social media users have also weighed in with mixed reactions to the viral video.
That 8 year old boy got better driving skills than most of y’all out there' Hamza bhaiyat (@bhaiyatt) December 14, 2022
You see,you talking about the law, I was simply saying he can drive better than those who bought licenses,I never said its legal for an 8 year old to drive,I am just impressed by the he has. I started driving when I was 10 years old,I obtained my driver's license after my 4th car' Brusca (@Brusca101) December 14, 2022
Not saying I agree with that Roshnee 8 year old driving around.. but everyone's making a big thing about breaking the law due to being under-age.' Waseem Minty (@waseem_minty) December 14, 2022
However if it was a 17 year old, it wouldn't have been such a big deal (but it's still breaking the law) 🤷🏽♂️
Allah knows best
I think I've seen it all now in Roshnee 😭😭 an 8 year old boy driving!?' 阿丽雅 (@aaliahhhhh6) December 14, 2022
Let me guess the car he is driving on the streets alone as a 8 year old is remote controlled too?' R3plic8 (@Gilera85) December 14, 2022
South Africa and Mexico apparently have two things in common: the passion for soccer and 8-year-old kids driving in residential neighborhoods .. https://t.co/3j2hMaDVbs' Francisco A. Salazar (@FSalazarBoxing) December 13, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More