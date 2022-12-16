Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE





Africa Melane interviewed Elijah Mhlanga (Skip to 04:17)

People who are appointed to mark, they are appointed based on their skill, they are appointed based on the experience and that they meet the criteria. Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson

The department has not deceived the public insists Mhlanga, stating that those who applied and were selected to mark papers know the rules.

The cheating allegations are being investigated he adds.

The MEC is digging into the matter there and it be will resolved without any problems that are going to be encountered in the marking. Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson

In Mpumalanga, there's a matter there that the department is investigating and those teachers that are there are seeing what had taken place there as a precautionary measure... Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson

Like I said, no one is entitled to mark...the department can withdraw you at anytime... when they feel like you shouldn't be there. The regulation allows the department to do that. Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson

