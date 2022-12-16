Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa Melane interviewed Elijah Mhlanga (Skip to 04:17)
People who are appointed to mark, they are appointed based on their skill, they are appointed based on the experience and that they meet the criteria.Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson
The department has not deceived the public insists Mhlanga, stating that those who applied and were selected to mark papers know the rules.
The cheating allegations are being investigated he adds.
The MEC is digging into the matter there and it be will resolved without any problems that are going to be encountered in the marking.Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson
In Mpumalanga, there's a matter there that the department is investigating and those teachers that are there are seeing what had taken place there as a precautionary measure...Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson
Like I said, no one is entitled to mark...the department can withdraw you at anytime... when they feel like you shouldn't be there. The regulation allows the department to do that.Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson
Scroll up: Africa interviewed Elijah Mhlanga (Skip to 04:17)
This article first appeared on 702 : Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Source : https://www.pexels.com/
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
'Tis the season to be stressing: how to manage your mental health this holiday
The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but for many people it can be stressful, so how can you manage your mental health?Read More