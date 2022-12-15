Man survives 3 days lost in Knysna forest: 'I had to squash emotion and think'





Lester Kiewit interviews cyclist Alan Broderick.

Broderick started his ride on Saturday and was rescued from the forest on Monday

He shares his story to help others in the same situation

FILE: Alan Broderick was rescued from Knysna Forest after being missing for three days. Picture: supplied

Broderick was dropped off by his wife a the Diepwalle forest hut on 3 December (Saturday) for a fun ride, but things quickly went awry.

He does not know how he ended up on the wrong path but after an hour or so of cycling, he realised he was lost and could not find his way back.

He was eventually rescued on Monday night.

I realised that the only way I was going to get out of there was to squash emotion and to think like I have never thought in my life before. Alan Broderick, cyclist

On Saturday evening he found a place to hunker down for the night and plan his strategy to navigate this situation.

He said the nights were so cold that every 30 to 45 minutes he had to get up and move around just to generate some kind of body heat.

I was just scared that if I did not get up when I was that cold, I might not wake up. Alan Broderick, cyclist

With the gift of hindsight, he said there are things he would have done differently and wants to share this advice to help protect others from experiencing the same thing.

I firmly believe that I have a responsibility to tell this story in that it is going to save a few lives. Alan Broderick, cyclist

After this harrowing experience, he said he would rethink doing solo rides simply out of convenience as he now knows the risks.

In the future, he would carry a flair, and a satellite tracker, and ensure that he has robust equipment to survive the treacherous environments he could be caught in.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.