



Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

People in China are buying ibuprofen, cold medicines, and Covid testing kits in large quantities amid reports of shortages.

Unlike most of the world, which stockpiled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, China is panic-buying after the easing of its "zero Covid" policy.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China has a problem with stockpiling after relaxing its severe Covid policies. While the rest of us were hoarding at the start of a lockdown this is at the end of a lockdown. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Welcome to the club, and welcome to the post-pandemic panic-pants world, China. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid