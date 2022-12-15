Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
People in China are buying ibuprofen, cold medicines, and Covid testing kits in large quantities amid reports of shortages.
Unlike most of the world, which stockpiled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, China is panic-buying after the easing of its "zero Covid" policy.
China has a problem with stockpiling after relaxing its severe Covid policies. While the rest of us were hoarding at the start of a lockdown this is at the end of a lockdown.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Welcome to the club, and welcome to the post-pandemic panic-pants world, China.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
