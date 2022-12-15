Pop rock British super group, SMOKIE extends SOLD OUT tour in SA by one day
Clarence Ford chats to legendary British pop rock band, SMOKIE.
Listen the full interview below (catch them at the end, Cape Town traffic had SMOKIE in a bit of a time jam.)
After 43 years, SMOKIE continues to find success as one of Europe’s top live bands.
Day-one fans are still enthusiastic, totally committed, and in love with the 'super group'.
Nostalgic fans were disappointed when the band was forced to postpone their South African tour for over two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But they're finally in the country with their newest lead singer and guitarist, Pete Lincoln — making seasoned fans very happy.
After a sold out South African tour, the British icons extended their tour by an extra day. They're set to perform their smash hits in:
- Cape Town: 15 December - Grand Arena, Grand West
- Pretoria: 16 December - Sun Bet Arena, Times Square
- Johannesburg: 17 & 18 December - The Big Top Arena, Carnival City
I can assure the SMOKIE supporters that the South African SMOKIE tour is definitely going to be worth the wait! We are totally ready for the party of the year!Frans Swart, Managing Director of Lefra Productions
If there's still tickets left, try and get some at Computicket or LTickets.
For group bookings for over 10 people, phone Monica Booysen on 0118153000 or email admin@lefra.com.
Ticket prices range from R575 - R795.
For those who have tickets (lucky), enjoy the jol!
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063621727772
